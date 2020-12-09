Menu
Matti van Schyndel said her wanted her grade 6 project to celebrate the region and commerate Taabinga’s lengthy history. Photo/Holly Cormack.
Community

Taabinga State captures local history in time capsule

Holly Cormack
9th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
TAABINGA State School students have locked in their legacy, collecting an array of items special to the South Burnett at this moment in history and wishing them farewell until 2047.

The brains behind the project, school captain Matti van Schyndel, said the time capsule includes items that showcase the school’s long history and enables current students to become a part of that legacy, mixed in with items unique and special to the South Burnett region.

Taabinga school captain Matti van Schyndel included an array of items unique to the region and special to the school. Photo/Holly Cormack
Along with newspapers, coins, stamps, year books, work samples from students, photographs and posters, items more symbolic of 2020 such as Lego, Minecraft, a Rubik’s cube, and of course, masks, hand sanitiser and toilet paper were thrown into the mix.

“Over the holidays we were asked to think of a project to do this year, and I thought ‘what is going to leave a mark and be remembered?’ And then I thought of the time capsule,” Matti said.

Matti van Schyndel, Stephanie Tognola, Anja Janosevic, and the sponsors from Zeno Lawn care. Photo/Holly Cormack
“Ever since day one of year 6 I’ve been working on it, and it’s been a struggle through COVID, but we got there.”

Matti said her classmates thought the capsule was a fantastic idea and everyone was really keen the get involved.

The time capsule will be recovered on the school’s 150th anniversary. Photo/Holly Cormack
Grade 6 teacher Stephanie Tognola said she is incredibly proud of Matti’s efforts with the time capsule, and the overall initiative shown by this years school leaders in terms of their projects.

“With them having those projects, it’s really focused their leadership onto something more than your standard free dress day or raising money for something,” Ms Tognola said.

“This is really giving back to the school and back to the community.”

Matti van Schyndel and grade 6 teacher Stephanie Tognola. Photo/Holly Cormack
The time capsule is set to be recovered on the school’s 150th anniversary, in the year 2047. A centenary book, created for the school’s 100th anniversary milestone, has been included within the mix.

Matti said the centenary book depicts photographs of her father, aunties and uncles from when they were her age, which to her is really special.

