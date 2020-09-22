Taabinga State takes a drive down memory lane

Taabinga State School P&C will be hosting a drive-in movie night in Kingaroy this October. File Photo.

TAABINGA State School P&C Association are taking the South Burnett on a journey back to the 1950s and 60s, when drive-in movies were all the rage.

P&C committee member and organiser Sherree Ruskin said the drive-in proved to be a fun yet COVID safe fundraising option for the committee.

“No one really gets out of the vehicle, it’s really only to use the facilities, but it’s still a family outing,” she said.



“It’s something the whole family will enjoy. Adults can reminisce about when they were kids in the 70s and 80s going to the drive-in, and they’ll be giving their kids the same sort of experience.”



Ms Ruskin said it’ll also be a trip down memory lane for locals who remember the old Kingaroy drive-in movie theatre on Booie Crawford Road.

When you drive onto the Kingaroy District Vintage Machinery Club grounds on October 17, you’ll find a massive ten-metre-wide and six-metre-high inflatable screen, which will light up night with two family favourites.

For a feel-good movie that’s fun for the whole family, the Angry Birds Movie will be kicking off at 6.30pm.

And if you ain’t afraid of no ghosts, the 1980s cult classic Ghostbusters will have you in stitches from 9pm onwards.

“The P&C will be running the events, and some of our student council body will help with the pre-ordered snacks. There’s a movie munchie package, because everything is being ordered online prior to the event, and our student council will bring those munchies out to the cars.”

Depending on turn-out, Ms Ruskin said she hopes the drive-in will become a regular event, showing a range of old school movies like Psycho and Jaws. So far, the response from the community has been fantastic.

“Hopefully we can make it a regular event for us, and for the town, and we can have lots of classic movies - even ones that cater mostly to the adults,” she said.

The system will primarily be first come first serve, with cars being slotted into available spaces as they arrive from 5pm. Ms Ruskin said a car park layout has been created, which will leave enough space for cars to leave early if they need to.

For anyone who wishes to reserve a spot upfront, first row gold class tickets are also available for purchase. Those at the back, however, need not worry, because the sound of the film will be transmitted through your cars FM radio - creating a surround sound effect.

In line with the Governments COVID safe guidelines, Taabinga State School P&C want to remind all attendees that:



1. All admission tickets are to be booked and pre-purchased before the event.



2. Event tickets are limited so as to meet Government guidelines.



3. Movie Munchies are available for pre-purchase when booking.



4. The Car Park area has been designed to ensure social distancing is maintained. Please stay in your vehicle unless using the toilet facilities. Children are to be accompanied by an adult at all times.



5. Toilet facilities are provided and will be regularly sanitised and serviced throughout the evening. Please use distance markers while queuing when using the facilities.



7. We request that all guests dispose of their own trash at home according to Government Guidelines which will keep this a COVID Safe Event for all involved.



If you are unwell or have any COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home.

You can purchase your tickets and movie munchies from Ticketebo HERE.