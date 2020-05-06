Taabinga students making the most of learning from home

Taabinga staff created avatars of themselves to send home to prep students.

STAFF and students at Taabinga State School are not letting coronavirus stop them from finding new ways to connect.

Whether it’s by baking biscuits or sending teacher avatars to students, Taabinga principal Anja Janosevic said staff have gone above and beyond.

Taabinga students still finding ways to enjoy learning at school.

“Staff have done such a good job supporting the wellbeing of our students and parents, and building an even stronger connections with the community,” Mrs Janosevic said.

“The staff are ever grateful for the parents and students who are proud to call Taabinga their school.

“Staff handed out their learning packs prior to the holidays so that students could seamlessly commence their studies on the first day of school.”

Aware that students are missing the everyday school routines, prep teachers have put their avatars in a care package to be sent home to students.

The Taabinga Welfare team have also been busy, baking around 500 biscuits, encouraging families to relax and have a biscuit and a tea.

PARENT WELFARE: Recourse packs created by the Taabinga Welfare Team to send home to parents. (Picture: Contributed)

Mrs Janosevic said learning continues to be fun and engaging despite the current situation.

“The upside of all of this is that the communication between home and school has never been stronger, with teachers contacting students and parents daily, often several times a day,” Mrs Janosevic said.

“Students are excited about contacting their teachers and sharing the wonderful work they are doing.”

“Not only has the welfare team posted engaging challenges for students to complete, teachers have shown their creativity by inspiring students to use their higher order thinking skills and undertake other activities, such as building a cubby, using a balloon in 8 different ways, contributing to Taabinga State Schools ANZAC DAY commemoration, performing mini musical, poetry and dance recitals and creating STEM projects.”

Mrs Janosevic said the staff and students at Taabinga State School are always ready to take on new challenges.