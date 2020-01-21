Young boy's stern warning to fishers after duck distress

FRIEND TO THE ANIMALS: Nicholas Goltz, 7, made a poster to warn people not to fish in the pond.

AT JUST seven years old, Nicholas Goltz is a passionate environmentalist who could teach many adults a thing or two about caring for our environment and wildlife.

He demonstrated this clearly last week when he became distressed after finding a duck injured by a fishing hook.

Nicholas often plays at the playground at Pines Estate, although mum Meagan says he is more likely to be found patting the ducks than enjoying the playground equipment.

Ms Goltz said that on Thursday last week Nicholas had been escorted to the park by his father, Troy, and was distressed to find a duck with a fishing hook sticking out of the flesh near its bill.

"He can normally get close and pat the ducks but on this occasion the duck was obviously distressed, so he was unable to get close enough to remove the hook," she said.

"Nicholas was horrified, as soon as we came home he sat down at the table and began making a poster to hang near the small dam at the park that warns people not to fish at the pond, with an arrow pointing to the picture he drew of the hook stuck in the duck's flesh.

"We laminated the poster and took it back to the park on Friday to hang, at which time we were also able to catch the duck and remove the hook."

Ms Goltz said there were no surprises at Nicholas's behaviour and his distress at finding the duck in a precarious situation that could have been avoided if people showed more consideration.

"Nicholas has always had an affinity with animals," she said.

"He has a David Attenborough set and wants to be the next David Attenborough when he grows up.

"We have dogs, a bird and guinea pigs at home and as a family we often take Nicholas and our daughter, Isla, camping and bushwalking.

"We have tried to teach our children to care for our environment and all living creatures and we are fortunate that our children have been very receptive.

"They learn about environmental sustainability at school and we watch documentaries with the children in the hope they will grow up knowing how to protect their environment for the future.

"After catching the duck, removing the fishing hook and letting it go, Nicholas walked around the pond and commented on how disgusting it was that people don't clean up their rubbish.

"My husband and I are very proud of our children's positive attitude to protecting our environment, it's nice to see them caring so much."