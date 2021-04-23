Tales from underground: Qld’s most haunted mine sites

Mine sites and workers' camps can sometimes be eerie places.

Miners are away from their comfort zones and families, and the sites and camps are often secluded and in the middle of nowhere.

But what if the workers weren't the only ones to call these places home from time to time?

A recent post on the WordOnTheHaulRoad Mining Facebook group pondered this, asking: Has anyone else had a weird/paranormal experience staying at Newlands camp?

Hundreds of former and current miners shared their spine chilling and creepy encounters at various sites across Queensland and Australia.

Here are their stories:

Newlands mine camp, Glenden

Krystee Muscat: I work at Newlands. A friend felt someone holding her down in bed, another felt he was being dragged from bed and another felt someone sit on the bed behind him. When he tried to roll over he bumped into whatever was sitting there.

Elise Dunckis: There's a few around the actual mine site up at the training complex.

Glenden was built for workers at Newlands Mine.

Shaun French: Yep I experienced three different times over a few years. It scared the sh** out of me on all of those three nights. I had to jump up and turn the light on and did not want to close my eyes again. That spirit definitely let me know it was there all three times. I'll never forget that and it still brings tears to my eyes talking about it.

Harry Bruce's take on haunted mine sites. Today's cartoon has been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.

Tammy Waerea: Spirits are everywhere in Glenden. Spirits can actually follow you into a place. A person doesn't have to die in a certain room or house for a spirit to be in that room or house. They can attach themselves to you as well.

Katie Wells: There are spirits on most sites. Hardly surprising considering what we're doing to their land. We are always being 'watched'.

Argyle diamond mine, WA

Dave Ellis: According to the traditional owners, the area where the infrastructure was set up is a walking way for their ancestors. Some local knowledge might help you with how to deal with it. If you are being watched over they are probably trying to protect you.

Minerva mine, Qld

Tania Johnson: Years ago when I was at Minerva there was talk of a woman that was seen a number of times in the middle of the haul road heading out to the load out. It used to creep the guys out big time because they would see her then should would disappear.

The Minerva coal mine, 40km west of Emerald

Saraji mine, Qld

Elden Foot: Saraji at the top of ramp one has a ghost.

Paraburdoo (mining town in WA)

Nicki Hobbs: Paraburdoo has three areas: ER, Channer and Paraburdoo. As a driller I've worked many nights alone and I have never been creeped out until I worked at certain areas of Paraburdoo. Holy f*** scary, scary place.

Posts have been edited for clarity.

