Taliqua’s tips for staying positive during isolation

Taliqua Clancy represented Australia at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Picture: Contributed)

ATHLETES around the world have been dealt a major setback with the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and for Kingaroy’s beach volleyballer Taliqua Clancy, it’s no different.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist was gearing up for her second Olympic appearance and had started her 2019/20 campaign on fire, claiming gold at the 4-star Chetumal Open in Mexico.

Now with sport on hold, Clancy said it can be both mentally and emotionally tough for athletes.

“With the world tour cancelled and the Olympics postponed, we really won’t be stepping back on to the court for about six months,” Clancy told the South Burnett Times.

“In the beginning it was pretty tough, but thankfully I have a great coach and team who all support each other and stay positive.

“I already had a feeling that the postponement was coming and it was almost a relief when they finally made the decision, allowing us to get over all the madness.”

At the elite level, a one per cent difference can make or break a gold medal and for athletes like Clancy, they are having to come up with new ways to stay at the top of their game.

Clancy said it helps being surrounded by a great, supportive team.

“We were all fortunate enough to be able to get some gym equipment for our houses and we all Zoom in and do our gym programs together,” Clancy said.

“We are still allowed to head down to the beach to practice and run through conditioning sessions.

“Despite mostly being stuck at home, it’s still so important as athletes to continue finding ways to improve.”

Clancy said although it can be difficult at the moment it’s important to get some exercise in each day.

“When I was growing up in Kingaroy I used to always go for walks with mum to the school ovals and netball courts to do some training there,” Clancy said.

“It’s important to find little ways to keep moving, create drills and be sure to change it up from time to time.

“Whether it’s hitting a ball against a wall in your house or going down to the local oval, doing a few drills will help with your mental and physical heath.

“As an athlete you go through a lot of adversity in your career, you will always be tested and you should always try and see the positives.”