Tantrum-chucking brickie busted with loaded sawn-off

A 26-year-old Deception Bay man has been jailed after police found a sawn-off rifle and ammunition in his car.

Brandon George Carr appeared from jail via video link in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on February 9 and pleaded guilty to four charges including a weapons act offences, obstructing police and possessing tainted property.

Brandon Carr was sentenced to 12 months in jail after police found a sawn-off rifle in his car. Photo: Facebook

Court documents show that on December 16, 2020, just after midnight police conducting patrols in relation to a stolen property incident pulled over a vehicle at Margate.

The driver fled on foot leaving Carr and another female passenger in the car.

Police searched the car and found a sawn-off .22 bolt action rifle with the magazine attached and loaded in the back seat of the car.

The weapon was 47cm in length. Police also found several single rounds of ammunition in the car.

Carr told police he owned the car and everything in it but sometimes let others drive it.

During the search police also found a petrol fuel card and VISA card believed to be stolen.

Carr was arrested and taken to Redcliffe Watchhouse.

He appeared before the Magistrate later that day and made an application for bail.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall denied the bail application.

Brandon George Carr appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on February 9.

Hearing the news his application had been denied Carr threw himself on the floor of the dock in the courtroom.

Carr proceeded to roll around on the floor and block the door, while voicing his objection to the bail decision.

It took multiple police officers to eventually get Carr out the door and back into the watch house.

Between the court and the watch house Carr continued to struggle and resisted officers' attempts to handcuff him.

Carr did submit a handwritten apology for his behaviour to the court during the sentencing proceedings.

His lawyer told the court Carr had started using drugs at a young age due to both his parents being drug addicts but that after leaving school in Year 10 he had worked as a brick layer.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said Carr had a lengthy history.

Carr was sentenced to the mandatory 12 months imprisonment in relation to the possession of the gun.

He was also sentenced to three months, to be served concurrently, to each of the remaining three charges.

Magistrate Woodford said the 56 days Carr had already spent in jail would be deducted from the sentence.

Originally published as Tantrum-chucking brickie busted with loaded sawn-off