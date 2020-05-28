Target HQ weighs in on decision to close Murgon store

HUGE ASSET: Murgon residents and the greater South Burnett community rely on the Target Country store for many essential items such as household goods, clothing and shoes. Photo: Contributed.

DESPITE the community’s best efforts to try to save Murgon Target Country from closing next year, ultimately, it won’t be enough.

Within 24 hours, an online petition created by Division 5 councillor Kathy Duff exceeded its initial goal of 2000 signatures.

Along with South Burnett mayor Brett Otto, Cr Duff has also written to numerous government bodies and Wesfarmers group, which operates Target, to lobby for it to be turned into a Kmart store.

Mayor Brett Otto and Councillor Kathy Duff said they would do everything they could to save the Murgon Target Country store from closing.

However, a Target Media Relations representative told the Times the decision to close the store would not be changed.

“We informed our team at our Murgon store last Friday, and reached out to a number of stakeholders in town including the mayor immediately following this announcement to the team,” the representative said.

“We appreciate that the actions outlined in our recent announcement will have a significant impact on many people, particularly Target team members, customers, and on regional towns where Targets will be closing.

“The decision to close our Murgon store was not one we made lightly, however we can confirm that this is a final decision.”

As the business undertakes preparations to close the store, the representative said their focus would be centred on the transition of staff.

“Our focus now is on supporting our 10 team members and securing redeployment opportunities for them,” they said.

“We’re committed to doing what we can to support the team through to the store closure next year.”

The Murgon store will be among 167 Target stores across Australia earmarked to close within 12 months.

In a note to investors released on May 22, parent company Wesfarmers revealed that up to 75 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could permanently shut, while up to 92 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could be converted into Kmart branches.