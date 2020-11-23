Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Boggabilla.
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Boggabilla.
News

‘Targeted attack’: Shots fired at five homes overnight

Michael Nolan
23rd Nov 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after shots were fired at homes in the Boggabilla overnight.

About 3.30am, officers attached to New England Police District responded to reports of shots fired at five homes during a drive-by shooting.

No one was injured during the incidents.

Police believe the shootings were targeted attacks.

Crime scenes have been established at homes on Merriwa St, Yeoman St and Racecourse Rd as investigations are under way.

Schools in the area are in lockdown as the offenders remain at large.

Originally published as 'Targeted attack': Shots fired at five homes overnight

editors picks
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maidenwell bushfire reignites, multiple crews on scene

        Premium Content Maidenwell bushfire reignites, multiple crews on scene

        News MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene at a bushfire near a popular swimming spot in Maidenwell.

        Taromeo man ‘late for meeting’ caught 49km/h over the limit

        Premium Content Taromeo man ‘late for meeting’ caught 49km/h over the limit

        Crime A MAN was clocked travelling 149km/h on his way to a meeting he said he was running...

        Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate