Taromeo man ‘late for meeting’ caught 49km/h over the limit

A TAROMEO man who said he was travelling at dangerous speeds because he was late for a meeting has been slapped with a huge fine, loss of demerit points and an instant loss of his licence.

On Saturday November 21, police from the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit intercepted the man driving in a westerly direction on Wondai-Proston Road, Hivesville at 149km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The man told police he was running late for a meeting.

He was fined $1245, accumulated eight demerit points and will lose his licence for six months.