Tarong’s latest recruits charge forward to new career

READY TO LEARN: Stanwell TPS apprentices ready to learn on the job. (Photo: Stanwell)

READY TO LEARN: Stanwell TPS apprentices ready to learn on the job. (Photo: Stanwell)

TARONG Power Station welcomed in four new apprentices and four trainees this week.

Energy minister Anthony Lynham said the new recruits were among more than 100 apprentices statewide starting their careers with the state’s publicly owned electricity companies.

Mechanical fitter apprentice Adam Nightingale and apprentice trainer Scooter Young at Tarong Power Station. (Photo: Contributed)

“All of these recruits are on the path to a great career in a critical and exciting industry with publicly-owned employers,” he said.

“They join a cohort of 15 apprentices and trainees already at work at Tarong.”

The new Tarong recruits will undertake various roles including electrical instrumentation, mechanical fitting and turning, warehousing operations, laboratory techniques and business.

Maryjoy Johnson learning new skills as an electrical Instrumentation apprentice at Tarong Power Station. (Photo: Contributed)

“This is Queensland’s next generation of skilled and valuable energy workers,” Mr Lynham said.

Ergon Energy has also taken on an apprentice in Kingaroy.

Electrical Instrumentation apprentice Erin Newman on the job at the Tarong Power station. (Photo: Contributed)

Stanwell Power Station site manager Angie Zahra said apprentices and trainees may also have the opportunity to maximise their practical experience by working at some of Stanwell Corp’s other sites at Kingaroy Mackay and Mount Isa.

“Our apprentices and trainees have the opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s most experienced and knowledgeable people,” she said.