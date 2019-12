A man has died following an ATV crash in Tasmania, the third quad bike death in the state in a month.

A Tasmanian man has died in hospital after a ATV crash.

The 56-year-old man was flown to hospital on Thursday after the crash on Bruny Island, and police say he died on Saturday.

His death is the third quad-bike related fatality in the state in a month, after the death of a 56-year-old woman on November 24 and an 82-year-old man four days earlier.