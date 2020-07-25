Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

by Anthony Piovesan
25th Jul 2020 5:32 AM

 

 

Tasmania will open its border to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory in two weeks' time.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the "travel bubble" would start on August 7, with people entering Tasmania to take a mandatory COVID-19 test if they exhibit symptoms upon arrival.

If they refuse, they will be ordered into hotel quarantine for 14 days or sent home.

Gutwein said borders with the remaining mainland states and territories would remain shut due to a surge in virus cases.

"We will step back into this carefully and cautiously," he said on Friday.

Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden
Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden

 

Tasmania has just one active case of coronavirus, a young woman who returned from Victoria about a week ago and tested positive in hotel quarantine.

"Our state, without a doubt, is one of the safest places in the world right now," he said.

"In public health's view, so are South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia."

South Australia currently has two active coronavirus cases, Western Australia has 14 and the Northern Territory has one.

Originally published as Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health tasmania travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett pub managers frustrated as restrictions return

        premium_icon Burnett pub managers frustrated as restrictions return

        Business QLD pubs have taken a step back with patrons now required to remain seated.

        More details released on Burnett worksite chemical incident

        premium_icon More details released on Burnett worksite chemical incident

        News A woman in her 30s was sent to hospital following exposure to a chemical at a South...

        Business leader gives his verdict on council budget

        premium_icon Business leader gives his verdict on council budget

        Business Chamber of Commerce president weighs in on the good and the disappointing in SBRC’s...

        Drivers risking horrific accidents to get a look at silo art

        premium_icon Drivers risking horrific accidents to get a look at silo art

        Community Several close calls along the Burnett Hwy outside Monto have caused community...