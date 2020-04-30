TASTE OF FREEDOM: How locals can make the most of it

AS OF this coming Saturday South Burnett residents, along with all Queenslanders, will have slightly more freedom and Kingaroy’s Boating Camping and Fishing is here to help.

Store manager Leu Hutchinson said the global pandemic had proven challenging for her team.

“We usually have a team of ten and have had to cut back to only five,” she said.

“This was a really hard decision and one we didn’t take lightly.

“It’s never a nice feeling knowing you’re putting locals out of a job.

“At least I can sleep easy knowing they’ve been able to access government support and will be able to return to work once everything is back to normal.”

The only other major changes for the local business was reducing opening hours and how many people they could have in store.

“We have to count as people come in because we can only have about 60 instore,” assistant manager Kyle Millar said.

“As you can imagine our foot traffic has slowed significantly.

“But we are offering our hands free click and collect so people can stay in their cars.”

As of Saturday, May 2 locals will be able to leave their houses for more recreational activities within 50km of their home. This includes boating, fishing, picnics, and non essential shopping.

Ms Hutchinson said she thought this taste of freedom would be great for the South Burnett community.

“Everyone here has been doing it a bit tough in one way or another,” she said.

“Being able to get outside will do a world of wonder.

“I really do think this will be especially great for all of our mental health as well. It’s important for us as Aussies to be outside with our mates and family. Whether that’s chucking a line in or cracking a beer.

“I think this just means there’s no need to panic because we’re on the right track.

“I hope everyone makes the most of this and gets outside and tries new things.

“And remember we’re here. If you want to take up fishing or are interested in getting a kayak or stand up paddle board we’re here to help you out.”