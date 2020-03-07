Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Sarina last night. Picture: contributed.
A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Sarina last night. Picture: contributed.
Crime

Taxi driver fighting for life after alleged assault

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TAXI driver is fighting for life after an alleged assault in Sarina last night.

The 62-year-old man has injuries to the right side of his chest and is in a critical condition.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital about 6.30pm.

Paramedics were called to a location on Brewers Road, Sarina after a motorist noticed a taxi had crashed into a power pole.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the taxi, used a taxi in Sarina before 6pm or who has relevant dashcam footage to phone them.

Phone policelink on 131444 and quote reference number QP2000472685.

mackay assault mackay crime mackay police sarina assault
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RESULTS: South Burnett Veterans Golf

        premium_icon RESULTS: South Burnett Veterans Golf

        Golf 64 players from across the South Burnett played at the Murgon Golf Club for the South Burnett Veterans Golf monthly medal on Tuesday 2 March.

        Growers on alert as moth pest detected in Australia

        premium_icon Growers on alert as moth pest detected in Australia

        Rural Fall armyworm moths feed on more than 350 plant species and migrate incredibly...

        Additional crew to join SB fire station

        premium_icon Additional crew to join SB fire station

        News State government announces big changes to staffing in regional communities facing...

        Candidate highlights need for mental health services

        premium_icon Candidate highlights need for mental health services

        News ‘There’s something that burns inside me that makes me want to help people and to...