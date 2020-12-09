Teachers made complaint about deputy principal on sex charge

An ex-colleague of a teacher charged with attempting to procure sex with a 14-year-old said there were regular graffiti attacks against him.

A former teacher from the beleaguered Kellyville High School has said graffiti attacking the deputy principal was a regular occurrence.

The revelations come after deputy principal Damien Wanstall, 47, was arrested and charged with using a carriage service to procure a child for sex after allegedly chatting with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl and agreeing to pay her for a 4.30pm sex session on Monday.



On Tuesday, the school sent parents a letter urging them to go to Castle Hill Police Station if they had any information relevant to their investigations.

"He is a very touchy feely person. But he would hug you when you came in to sign on, he would kiss you on the cheek, it was just awkward," the former teacher said.

"He wasn't well liked around the school. There always used to be graffiti all around the school … and we used to have to always get people to come in and scrub it off."

It can also be revealed that several teachers approached their local state member and Police Minister David Elliott, who lodged a formal ­complaint about principal Justina Barnier to the Education Department and complained about deputy head Wanstall.

It is understood the complaints about the principal relate to complaints about her treatment of claims made about Wanstall.

Ms Barnier was stood down from her duties while an investigation was undertaken and was undertaking alternative duties while her conduct was investigated.

The Department of Education said in a statement ­regarding Wanstall on Tuesday: "NSW Education is managing complaints and issues raised about the former deputy principal of Kellyville High School and is working with NSW Police. We cannot disclose the details of ­complaints."

It is understood the earlier staff complaints lodged by Mr Elliott were referred to the police but they decided there was not sufficient ­evidence to prosecute and said it was up to the Education Department to manage him as their employee.

Wanstall was on Monday arrested after police allege he finished school for the day and drove across town to attend a planned 4.30pm sex session with someone he believed to be 14 years of age.

According to police, he had posted an ad on online classifieds website Locanto describing himself as a "40yo daddy" who was seeking "legal Indian or Filo teens".

"Any legal Indian or Filo teens want fun. 40yo Aussie daddy seeking sexy play this weekend. Will reward. Can host discreetly. Rouse Hill," the advertisement said.

Police replied to his advertisement posing as a 14-year-old girl and he agreed to meet her on Monday for sex in ­exchange for cash.

Wanstall did not apply for bail when at Parramatta Bail Court on Tuesday and he will face court on ­December 15.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

