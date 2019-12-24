Teacher’s skin-tight outfit ‘scandal’

A teacher in Spain is baring it all for education.

Veronica Duque, 43, has been teaching for 15 years and currently instructs a class of eight-year-old students in various subjects, including science, social studies, art, English and Spanish. But when she decided it was time to liven up her standard anatomy lesson, she went swimsuit shopping.

"I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up," Ms Duque told Bored Panda. "Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualise the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth giving it a try."

A teacher has gone viral for teaching students about anatomy in a skin-tight bodysuit. Picture: Twitter / Mike Moratinos



Rather than expose her outer body in a bikini, she wore another type of revealing swimsuit - a full-body wetsuit printed head-to-toe with a diagram of the human anatomy.

Her husband tagged along for a lesson, snapping a few photos of his wife's "naked" bod in action and sharing on Twitter.

His post quickly went viral with more than 65,300 likes and 13,000 retweets.

Her creative teaching method has been praised online. Picture: Twitter / Mike Moratinos

"Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as my wife," tweeted her husband, Mike Moratinos. "Today she explained the human body to her students in a very original way and the kids were freaking out. Great Veronica!!!"

Many on Twitter praised Ms Duque's efforts to focus her students' attention.

This is what i call “self explanatory”. Simply brilliant. Where did she got it? — AAytesLab (@AAytesLab) December 17, 2019

Love it — Sergio Cruz 🇪🇸 (@sergiocruzrabnl) December 18, 2019

Some joked that the bodysuit may not be accurate for all physiques.

Some joked the tight outfit would be a ‘scandal’ in some countries. Picture: Twitter / Mike Moratinos

"She has a body for that suit," tweeted @uganuba_marina in Spanish. "If I wear it, the intestines come out in the chest."

"Nice, but in some countries (this) would be already a big scandal," wrote @TheRealTheEye.

Ms Duque is known for employing props and costumes to help engage students in learning.

"I decided long ago to use disguises for history lessons," she told the outlet. "I'm also using cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammatical categories such as nouns, adjectives, and verbs. Different grammar kingdoms, so to say."

She hopes her risqué rubric will prove to others how resourceful and enthusiastic teachers are in moulding young minds.

"I'd like society to stop considering teachers to be lazy bureaucratic public servants," she says. "We're certainly not."

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission