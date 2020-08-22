Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A technical error has meant some COVID test referrals made by some GPs may not have been properly processed.
A technical error has meant some COVID test referrals made by some GPs may not have been properly processed.
Health

Technical errors impact COVID tests

by Kasey Wilkins
22nd Aug 2020 11:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TECHNICAL error has meant some COVID test requested by Tasmanian GPs were not processed.

State Health Commander Katherine Morgan-Wicks said on Saturday any Tasmanian referred for a COVID test by their GP in the past few days, and has yet to receive further contact, should contact the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

"A technical error has affected the GP referral system for the Tasmanian Department of Health coronavirus testing clinics, and referrals made between Thursday August 20 and yesterday have been properly processed, and test bookings may not have been made for some patients within the normal timeframes," she said.

"The Department has also notified GPs and requested that they re-process any referrals that may have been affected."

GP referrals to Department of Health testing clinics are the only GP referrals that have been impacted.

"The Department sincerely apologies to any patients who have been affected by this issue, which has now been resolved," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.

kasey.wilkins@news.com.au

Originally published as Technical errors impact Tasmanian COVID tests

coronavirus

Just In

    Victoria records 182 new cases

    Victoria records 182 new cases
    • 22nd Aug 2020 10:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Why alleged border dodgers should be named

        Premium Content OPINION: Why alleged border dodgers should be named

        Opinion AFTER months of campaigns, threats of fines, and educational ads, people allegedly fleeing hot spots still aren’t getting the message.

        • 22nd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        Everything you need to know: Tough new coronavirus restrictions

        Premium Content Everything you need to know: Tough new coronavirus...

        Breaking South Burnett businesses and sporting clubs will not be directly impacted by the...

        • 22nd Aug 2020 9:34 AM
        BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after car crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after car crash

        Breaking A man has been taken to hospital following a serious car accident this morning.

        WHAT’S ON: Your art agenda for Spring 2020 revealed

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Your art agenda for Spring 2020 revealed

        Whats On WITH $8000 dollars up for grabs and countless wonders to see, spring is the time to...