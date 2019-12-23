Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island.
A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island. Contributed
News

Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Dec 2019 2:15 PM | Updated: 3:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered a suspected spinal injury after a surfing accident on Fraser Island.

The incident was reported about 11.30am on Monday.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island to assist the teenager.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the boy, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital. 

He was transported in a stable condition.

careflight fraser island spinal injuries
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        premium_icon Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        News Don’t get caught out – here’s what’s open over Christmas and where to find Boxing Day bargains

        ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        premium_icon ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        Weather Forecaster reveals when North and South Burnett to get thunderstorms and rain.

        South Burnett shines at QLD cricket carnival

        premium_icon South Burnett shines at QLD cricket carnival

        Cricket Four South Burnett u14’s represented Wide Bay at the 2019 Queensland Cricket State...

        Teen rushed to hospital after crashing motorbike

        premium_icon Teen rushed to hospital after crashing motorbike

        News Paramedics transported the teenager to hospital for further treatment.