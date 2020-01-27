Menu
The brawl started when a group of people entered Brisbane CBD hotel River City Apartments. Picture: 9 News
Teen brutally stabbed in massive hotel brawl

by Cormac Pearson
27th Jan 2020 9:25 AM
A TEENAGER stabbed in the chest during a mass-brawl at a Brisbane CBD hotel on Australia Day is fighting for life.

Paramedics work to save the life of a teenager stabbed in the chest during a brawl in a Brisbane CBD hotel. Picture: 9 News
At around 9.20pm yesterday eight people entered the lobby of iStay River City in Albert St by following residents through the door.

A fight then broke out in a room leaving an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys with stab wounds.

The teen suffered stab wounds to his chest. Picture: 9 News
The 18-year-old man suffered chest wounds and required urgent on scene treatment by a medical director.

He was then taken to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Another boy was left with significant facial injuries and was also taken in a stable condition to Royal Brisbane Women's hospital.

The other teenager suffered wounds to his abdomen and shoulder and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

