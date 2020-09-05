Menu
A teen has been charged after a fatal traffic crash in February.
Teen charged after fatal Toowoomba traffic crash

Alexia Austin
4th Sep 2020 2:32 PM | Updated: 5th Sep 2020 9:10 AM
A TEEN has been charged after a fatal traffic crash in Toowoomba on the afternoon of February 25.

Police will allege that the 17-year-old girl had been driving a station wagon which crashed into the back of a utility waiting to turn right onto Opportunity Drive, pushing it into the path of oncoming traffic.

The utility struck a 53-year-old motorcycle rider, who died at the scene.

The teen has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

She will appear in the Toowoomba Childrens Court at a later date.

fatal traffic crash toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

