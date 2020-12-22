Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight.
Two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight.
Crime

Teen charged after two stabbed in fight

Felicity Ripper
22nd Dec 2020 8:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed during a fight outside a Coast home.

An 18-year-old Inala man suffered a laceration to his stomach and a 16-year-old Golden Beach boy received cuts on his arm and back during the fight outside a Kalowendha Ave address in Pelican Waters on Saturday night.

Family to farewell 'loving larrikin' days before Christmas

Police at the time said the alleged attacker fled the scene about 1am on Saturday.

The injured teenagers were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Man charged after 50yo left on road with head injury

A 17-year-old has since been charged with two counts of wounding and will appear in Maroochydore Children's Court in January.

More Stories

charges laid crime fight pelican waters stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett water study offers new weir, more irrigation water

        Premium Content Burnett water study offers new weir, more irrigation water

        Council News THE major $2 million Burnett Water Feasibility Study has completed the important second stage with some major recommendations.

        • 22nd Dec 2020 8:00 AM
        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19

        NEW DEVELOPMENT: 13 major projects the Burnett is watching

        Premium Content NEW DEVELOPMENT: 13 major projects the Burnett is watching

        Business Here are the top 13 projects approved in the North and South Burnett regions in...

        Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Premium Content Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

        Crime Esk police have released CCTV of the man they wish to speak to in relation to a...