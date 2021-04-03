Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young woman has been killed after falling from the back of a moving ute. A teenager has been charged following her death.
A young woman has been killed after falling from the back of a moving ute. A teenager has been charged following her death.
Crime

Teen charged after woman falls to her death from back of ute

by Torny Miller
3rd Apr 2021 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young woman has been killed after falling from the back of a ute west of Toowoomba.

Police said a 23-year-old Linthorpe woman was riding in the back of the ute along Springvale Rd, Springvale overnight, when she fell out and was fatally injured.

A Cooroy man, 19, has subsequently been charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and drive with a person in part of vehicle designed for carriage of goods.

Forensic investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Teen charged after woman falls to her death from back of ute

accident crime editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Virgin Australia has reported its biggest sales rush in history, with Queensland destinations emerging as major beneficiaries.

        Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Premium Content Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Crime ‘The last thing I want is for your children to grow up like you’: A magistrate has...

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households

        Police on the hunt for trio in stolen 4WD after crime spree

        Premium Content Police on the hunt for trio in stolen 4WD after crime spree

        Crime Police are appealing for community assistance to track down a stolen landcruiser...