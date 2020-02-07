Teen faces court for South Burnett drug bust

BUSTED: Jesse Madden was arrested at a Kingaroy property on December 12, 2019 for producing dangerous drugs. Photo: Matt Collins

AS A result of a drug bust conducted at a Kingaroy property late last year, an 18-year-old man has entered an early plea of guilty at the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said the search was conducted on December 12, 2019 at a Kingaroy property where they found illegal substances that belonged to the 18-year-old, Jesse Madden.

"At 2.45pm investigators from the Kingaroy criminal investigation branch attended a property on Haly St, Kingaroy with a search warrant," Sgt Manns said.

"The named person on the warrant wasn't present at the time of the execution of the search warrant.

"Police located four adults at the address including the defendant and explained the search warrant to those people.

"Investigators located 12 marijuana plants, 30 centimetres high and police conducted a field interview with the defendant.

"He stated the marijuana plants were his and he planted them to grow for his own personal use," she said.

"He said he watered them occasionally to help with their growth and was aware it was an offence to grow this substance.

Multiple police crews block the road outside a Haly St residence. Photo: Matt Collins

In his submissions to the court, defence lawyer Jay Rose said her client's only disagreement with the prosecutor's notes were the number of plants found at the property.

"His only issue with the facts is that four of the plants were allegedly located not on the property and on the property behind him," Ms Rose said.

"He has no history and given his age and prospects for employment, he is seeking a fine," she said.

"He said he was willing to undertake drug and alcohol counselling to address this issue."

Ms Rose said Madden lived at Kingaroy after working on a casual basis at Swickers and previously for 12 months mowing lawns.

She said he was currently unemployed and receiving a youth allowance.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said she took into consideration it was his first time in court and his youth, yet outlined her concern with the actual charge.

"What's serious is what you heard Ms Rose say, production of drugs is a serious charge, which is why it carries such a high maximum sentence," Ms Pink said.

"In your case there's no suggestion anything other than water was used to cultivate the plants, so there was no sophistication in the methods used."

She fined the defendant $650 for producing dangerous drugs.

No convictions were recorded.