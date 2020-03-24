Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
Crime

Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

by Patrick Billings
24th Mar 2020 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly dragging a woman into an alley and sexually assaulting her in the state's far north.

Police allege the man approached a 23-year-old woman around 1am on Saturday as she walked along Edith Street, Innisfail, before dragging her into an alley and assaulting her.

A 19-year-old Mareeba man was charged with one count each of sexual assault, assault with intent to commit rape, and stealing on Monday.

The man was located by police on Monday afternoon as is due to appear at Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

More Stories

Show More
crime queensland crime sex crime sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Kingaroy COVID-19 patient tests negative

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Kingaroy COVID-19 patient tests negative

        Breaking ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: According to QLD Health he was in self-isolation from his diagnosis until his recovery.

        Is this Yarraman house the way of the future?

        premium_icon Is this Yarraman house the way of the future?

        Property A Yarraman resident is opening up her home in the hope of inspiring others to...

        KCCI president sends local businesses message of hope

        premium_icon KCCI president sends local businesses message of hope

        Business ‘If you feel as though you are struggling during this time, don’t be too proud.’

        Council forced to postpone multiple events

        premium_icon Council forced to postpone multiple events

        Council News Find out how COVID-19 has affected South Burnett Regional Council events, and...