Teen dead after shopping centre stabbing

The shopping centre car park where the boy was killed. Picture: 10 News First

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death after he was allegedly set upon by a group outside a shopping centre in Melbourne's west.

Victoria Police said six males have been arrested after they fled the scene at Brimbank Shopping Centre in Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon.

"It is believed the victim was approached by a group of eight to 10 males on Neale Rd just after 4pm outside a shopping centre," police said in a statement.

"The 16-year-old boy was stabbed and has died at the scene."

The males ran from the scene and six of them were arrested on Billingham Rd.

The scene in Melbourne. Picture: Nine News

Nine reports the boy was ambushed by a group who had knives stuffed in their sleeves and pants.

"He was a good kid, he goes to church, he comes from a good family and a humble family, it's just so unfortunate that this has happened to him," family friend Foa Galuega said.

She told Seven the group had "jumped him".

"They chased him down with knives and baseball bats," she said.

"I think it's all got to do with social media and bullying and things that they say online and they came after him."

The boy’s body is covered by a sheet. Picture: Nine News

A number of people gathered at the scene late on Tuesday including high school students.

Homicide detectives are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

People were distraught at the scene. Picture: Nine News