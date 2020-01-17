Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen dies in ‘traumatic’ work incident

by Sarah McPhee
17th Jan 2020 12:18 PM

An 18-year-old man has died after suffering a "traumatic cardiac arrest" following a workplace incident at a mechanical business in New South Wales.

Emergency services raced to the workshop in Brocklehurst, north of Dubbo, shortly before 1pm on Wednesday after receiving a triple-0 call reporting "an injured man", police said.

The young male apprentice died at the scene.

 

 

SafeWork NSW staff have since been out to the business where the teenager died.

"Initial inquiries indicate the worker died when the elevated cab of a truck collapsed," a spokeswoman told news.com.au today.

"Investigations are ongoing."

NSW Ambulance Inspector Adam Parker said the patient "suffered a traumatic cardiac arrest".

"Paramedics performed CPR for more than 20 minutes," he said.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and his workmates, the young man tragically died."

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the young man for 20 minutes but he died at the scene.
Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the young man for 20 minutes but he died at the scene.

 

Insp Parker said staff arrived on scene within minutes of the 12.40pm phone call.

He said it was the type of job that proves difficult for the families of patients and for paramedics.

"(A) NSW Ambulance Chaplain arrived on scene to provide emotional support for the family who attended the worksite," he said.

He urged workers to ensure the safety of themselves and those around them while on a site.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        premium_icon Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        Council News Councillor argues second Burnett Rail Trail would boost business, but mayor says group pushing for it has "imploded".

        Father strangles partner with four-month-old in car

        premium_icon Father strangles partner with four-month-old in car

        News Young Kingaroy dad blames heavy spirits for his violent assault on his partner...

        Water supply upgrades to cause significant disruptions

        premium_icon Water supply upgrades to cause significant disruptions

        Council News Council said they are committed to maintaining the efficiency of the South Burnett...

        10 Things to do this weekend

        premium_icon 10 Things to do this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend or while travelling through the South...