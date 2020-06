DIRT BIKE RIDER HOSPITALISED: A teenage boy has been hospitalised after he crashed his dirt bike on a country road. Picture: Lee Constable

A TEENAGE boy has been hospitalised after he crashed his dirt bike in Boondooma.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were called to the incident on Manar Rd after the teenager fell off his vehicle.

The boy sustained a clavicle injury, and was transported to Kingaroy hospital.