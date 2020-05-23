Menu
Teens as young as 15 were found slumped unconscious when police arrived at a party house. Another boy died and a raft of drugs were discovered in the home.
Crime

Teens found slumped over at drug party where boy died

by Jeremy Pierce, Ben Graham, Kyle Wisniewski, Isabella Magee, Jesse Kuch
23rd May 2020 12:07 PM
TEENS as young as 15 were found slumped unconscious at a drug-fueled party on the Gold Coast where a young man plunged four floors to his death.

Emergency services responders found drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of diazepam, or Valium, in a hotel room along with six teens in various states of consciousness, in the early hours of Saturday morning just after the body of a 19-year-old Brisbane man was found on the Surfers Paradise street below.

The deceased teenager from Brisbane was found dead on View Ave around 3.19am.

Police at the scene of the incident on View Ave, Surfers Paradise. Picture: Channel 9

Four teens from the room were taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the death of the young man.

The scene of the incident in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Channel 9

Police say a crime scene has been set up.

"Investigations are underway to determine the cause and what may have taken place in the lead-up," police said in a statement.

A media conference has been scheduled for later today.

Originally published as Teen falls to death during wild drug-fuelled party

