A North Burnett teenager was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after falling from a horse last night. File Photo.

A North Burnett teenager was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after falling from a horse last night. File Photo.

A TEENAGE girl was airlifted to Bundaberg hospital with an injured hip after falling from a horse at a private property last night.

According to a QAS spokesman, paramedics arrived on scene at 6pm, before transporting the girl to Gayndah Hospital.

She was subsequently airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital via rescue helicopter.