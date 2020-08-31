Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen hit by police car after fleeing break-in

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
31st Aug 2020 10:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Palm Island teenager has been hit by a police car while allegedly running away from officers after a break-in.

The 18-year-old man was being chased over a break and enter incident on Saturday morning when a marked police car struck him on Stanley St, Palm Island.

The teen, who was hit while on foot, was taken to Joyce Palmer Health Service with minor injuries, but has been medically cleared for custody.

He was handcuffed under police guard while at the health centre.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating, with police arriving at the island at the weekend.

The man allegedly broke into a Palm Island home last week and assaulted a woman before stealing some items.

Community Newsletter SignUp

He also allegedly threw a chair at a female police officer when she tried to detain him on Saturday.

The teenager has been charged with serious assault police, burglary, common assault, wilful damage and some drug offences.

He will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Originally published as Teen hit by police car after fleeing break-in

More Stories

police queensland police teen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of coronavirus amid fears a cluster in south Brisbane has not been controlled.

        LIST: The 65 names facing Kingaroy Court today

        Premium Content LIST: The 65 names facing Kingaroy Court today

        Crime HERE are the 65 names due to appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

        Man denied bail after fleeing historic child sex charge

        Premium Content Man denied bail after fleeing historic child sex charge

        Crime A MAN has finally faced a Kingaroy court after escaping to South Australia and then...

        PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Nanango brothers break school records

        Premium Content PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Nanango brothers break school records

        Athletics Two brothers from Nanango State High School have put on a display for the ages at...