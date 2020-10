A teenager has been taken to hospital after an alleged assault in Murgon this morning. (Picture: File)

A TEENAGER was transported to hospital this morning after she was allegedly assaulted at a Murgon address.

Paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene in Murgon at approximately 9.18am.

The teen suffered lacerations and was taken to the Murgon Hospital in a stable condition.