GOING TO HOSPITAL: A teenage girl has been hospitalised following a quad bike rollover in Chinchilla on March 14. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A teenage girl has been hospitalised following a nasty quad bike crash in Chinchilla.

Paramedics rushed to reports of a single vehicle rollover at a private property about 2pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the teen sustained leg injuries, and was transported to Chinchilla Hospital in a stable condition.