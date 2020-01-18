Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teen boy has died after a car stunt went horribly wrong.
A teen boy has died after a car stunt went horribly wrong.
News

Teen killed after car stunt goes wrong

by Tanya French
18th Jan 2020 7:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEEN boy has tragically died after he attempted to jump into a moving car at Murarrie overnight.

The 17-year-old boy was with another teen, also 17, in a carpark on Administration Road under the Gateway Bridge at Murarrie just after 11pm last night.

He attempted to run and jump into a moving Nissan Navara utility but slipped in wet conditions and slid under the moving car.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but sadly the boy died a short time later.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was not physically injured.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old Mandalay man has died following a single vehicle crash in the Whitsundays yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations indicate at about 4pm a car was travelling in a northerly direction on the Bruce Highway towards Proserpine when it has lost control causing the car to roll and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks teen tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        premium_icon Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        News Empty dams are filling up, dry paddocks have turned into mud pits and the cobwebs have been washed out of the rain gauge at long last.

        Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        premium_icon Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        News This business is turning away donations after a national charity campaign come to...

        Speaking with signs: Auslan courses coming to Kingaroy

        Speaking with signs: Auslan courses coming to Kingaroy

        News Accredited para-professional sign language interpreter David Wallis will be running...

        Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        premium_icon Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        Council News Councillor argues second Burnett Rail Trail would boost business, but mayor says...