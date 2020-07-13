Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen killed in Lockhart River crash

by Andrea Falvo
13th Jul 2020 7:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Police are investigating the Far North's third fatal crash in as many days after a 16-year-old male died overnight after the vehicle he was in lost control and rolled over in Lockhart River.

Initial investigations indicate about 8.40pm the single vehicle was travelling on Lockhart River Mission Road when it lost control and rolled over.

A 16-year-old male passenger was transported to the Lockhart River Health Centre where he died away a few hours later.

A 17-year-old male passenger has been be flown to Cairns Base Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old male driver and two 16-year-old male passengers were not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

Last night's fatal traffic crash continues a horror few days on Far North roads.

On Saturday, a passionate motorcycling enthusiast from Cairns and a young Julatten man were been killed in two separate road tragedies within two hours.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said investigations into both crashes were continuing as he begged motorists to take care on the road.

Originally published as Teen killed in Lockhart River crash

More Stories

Show More
cairns editors picks fatality teenager

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: The 62 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 62 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        Crime Every week, the South Burnett Times publishes a full list of those due in court.

        One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        premium_icon One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        News One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Queensland overnight. It comes as...

        5C colder: Chill returns to southeast

        premium_icon 5C colder: Chill returns to southeast

        News There’s even a chance of ice on the Granite Belt

        GALLERY: Five goal fourth quarter gets the Saints home

        premium_icon GALLERY: Five goal fourth quarter gets the Saints home

        AFL The South Burnett Saints have recorded their first win for the 2020 season.