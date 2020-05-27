Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOLEN: In a recent report Kingaroy Police said they are currently investigating the reported theft of the bicycle from Circular Place in Kingaroy between 11.30am and 3pm on Saturday, May 23.
STOLEN: In a recent report Kingaroy Police said they are currently investigating the reported theft of the bicycle from Circular Place in Kingaroy between 11.30am and 3pm on Saturday, May 23.
News

Teen launches $3000 GoFundMe for stolen bike

Kate McCormack
27th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE Kingaroy teenager has been left without a ride to work after his mountain bike was stolen from behind the Glendon St Cafe last week.

In a recent report Kingaroy Police said they are currently investigating the reported theft of the bicycle pictured below from Circular Place in Kingaroy between 11.30am and 3pm on Saturday, May 23.

The bicycle was chained to a bicycle rack and was allegedly stolen while the owner, a 15-year-old boy, was at work.

Have you seen this bike? Contact police and quote QP2001084386.
Have you seen this bike? Contact police and quote QP2001084386.

The 15-year-old has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe in an attempt to raise the funds needed to purchase a similar mountain bike.

The “Support for a new bike” GoFundMe page has so far managed to raise $20 out of the $3000 goal since the campaign was launched yesterday evening.

“ … Sadly last Saturday my downhill (mountain bike) was stolen from my workplace,” the GoFundMe page states.

“My bike was my main travel to and from work as money is limited in my family and fuel isn’t cheap.

“I have never been one to ask or beg for money but I really need some help. I am looking at buying a new (mountain bike) as a way to get to work without the strain on mum and a way for me to keep my exercise and have some fun.
“Every little bit of help will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

Have you seen this bike? Contact police and quote QP2001084386.
Have you seen this bike? Contact police and quote QP2001084386.

Police are urging residents to report any sightings of the bike to authorities.
If you think you might have seen this black UMF “Freddy” mountain bike around the region, contact police and quote QP2001084386.

glendon street cafe kingaroy crime mountain bike stolen bike
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Librarians stoked to reopen and start new chapter

        premium_icon Librarians stoked to reopen and start new chapter

        News You can finally get a fresh stack of stories out from the library again!

        Will council be able to deliver toughest budget yet?

        premium_icon Will council be able to deliver toughest budget yet?

        Council News Combination of ongoing issues grants council extra time to deliver 2020/2021...

        30-year-old CQ miner tests positive to COVID-19 after dying

        30-year-old CQ miner tests positive to COVID-19 after dying

        News The town in western CQ was rocked by the COVID-19 related death.

        SILVER LINING: How COVID-19 changed music lessons

        premium_icon SILVER LINING: How COVID-19 changed music lessons

        News Budding musicians show off new skills as South Burnett students perform in a...