Teen launches $3000 GoFundMe for stolen bike

ONE Kingaroy teenager has been left without a ride to work after his mountain bike was stolen from behind the Glendon St Cafe last week.

In a recent report Kingaroy Police said they are currently investigating the reported theft of the bicycle pictured below from Circular Place in Kingaroy between 11.30am and 3pm on Saturday, May 23.

The bicycle was chained to a bicycle rack and was allegedly stolen while the owner, a 15-year-old boy, was at work.

The 15-year-old has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe in an attempt to raise the funds needed to purchase a similar mountain bike.

The “Support for a new bike” GoFundMe page has so far managed to raise $20 out of the $3000 goal since the campaign was launched yesterday evening.

“ … Sadly last Saturday my downhill (mountain bike) was stolen from my workplace,” the GoFundMe page states.

“My bike was my main travel to and from work as money is limited in my family and fuel isn’t cheap.

“I have never been one to ask or beg for money but I really need some help. I am looking at buying a new (mountain bike) as a way to get to work without the strain on mum and a way for me to keep my exercise and have some fun.

“Every little bit of help will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

Police are urging residents to report any sightings of the bike to authorities.

If you think you might have seen this black UMF “Freddy” mountain bike around the region, contact police and quote QP2001084386.