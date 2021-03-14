Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage girl was treated for several injuries, before being flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition.
A teenage girl was treated for several injuries, before being flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition.
News

Teen seriously hurt after being thrown from quad bike

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 4:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been seriously hurt after she was reportedly thrown from a quad bike after the vehicle rolled.

The rescue helicopter was sent to a private property in Roadvale, Scenic Rim, at 11.22am on Sunday.

Paramedics treated the girl on scene for multiple injuries, including injuries to her head.

It is believed the girl is of high school age and was riding on an all-terrain vehicle as a passenger when the accident took place.

The girl was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

An adult male, known to the patient, travelled in the chopper, as an escort.

quad bike crash rescue helicopter roadvale scenic rim
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics on scene at cattle truck rollover near Goomeri

        Premium Content Paramedics on scene at cattle truck rollover near Goomeri

        News Emergency services are on scene after a road train carrying cattle rolled over in Goomeri.

        Burnett stud owner claims supreme title at first 2021 show

        Premium Content Burnett stud owner claims supreme title at first 2021 show

        Rural Stud beef judges were stunned by some of the “toughest competition they’ve seen to...

        Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        Premium Content Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        News The State Government has administered only one quarter of vaccines

        Blackbutt man taken to hospital after slamming into tree

        Premium Content Blackbutt man taken to hospital after slamming into tree

        Breaking Paramedics have transported a man to hospital following a single-car crash in...