Teenager rises above shock diagnosis with inspiring venture

A Sunshine Coast teen who left her life on the farm after a shock cancer diagnosis has started a booming business to show other patients what they can achieve.

A Sunshine Coast teen who left her life on the farm after a shock cancer diagnosis has started a booming business to show other patients what they can achieve.

A Coast teen who left her life on the farm after a shock cancer diagnosis has started a booming business to show other patients what they can achieve while battling the disease.

Ella Bevan started Ella and Co, a homewares business that sells handmade candles and diffusers, after she was diagnosed with leukaemia in October 2020.

Ella had lived on a cattle stud for six years when she was forced to say goodbye to her beloved animals for fear of infection.

"I live on a farm and I can't go near my animals anymore because of bacteria and fungi and stuff," Ella, 17, said.

"I just love working with them (animals) and being with them, so it was saddening and heartbreaking, that is my life."

Promise of home motivates boy through cancer battle agony

Dad leaves work to support son in shock cancer battle

Ella Bevan is determined to show kids battling cancer that they can do great things during their treatment. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Ella and her mother immediately moved to Brisbane after her diagnosis so she could start treatment and recently returned home to the Sunshine Coast for the first time in six months.

She said she hoped to grow her business when she returned home again in October.

"It's been very busy … so it's good because it keeps my mind off things and keeps me busy," she said.

"It keeps my concentration up because I have bad chemo brain at the moment."

Ella and Co offers a wide variety of scented candles.

She said she hoped her business venture sent a message to other kids battling cancer.

"It's also good for me to get out there and show other cancer kids that they can't just not do anything, they can do stuff," she said.

Ella Bevan started Ella and Co after being diagnosed with leukemia. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Ella won't finish her treatment until 2023, but said she was feeling the best she had felt since the diagnosis.

Visit Ella and Co's Facebook Page for more information.