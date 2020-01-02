Menu
Crime

Teen robs ride-share driver at shopping centre

Navarone Farrell
2nd Jan 2020 6:30 AM
A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly robbing a driver at knifepoint in Springfield Lakes yesterday.

It will be alleged at around 4.55pm a 36-year-old man operating as part of a ride-sharing service transported a 15-year-old boy from Durack to a shopping centre on Commercial Drive.

Upon arrival the boy allegedly produced a knife and ordered the driver out of his car.

It is further alleged the 15-year-old drove the vehicle into the shopping centre, took the man's wallet from the car and attended a supermarket where he purchased a number of items.

Police attended the scene and arrested a boy a short time later.

A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged with two counts of fraud and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving unlicensed.

