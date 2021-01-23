Menu
Three teenagers have been arrested after another teen was stabbed at one of Melbourne’s busiest train stations.
Teen stabbed at train station

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 1:07 PM

Three teenagers have been arrested following an alleged stabbing at Flinders Street Station in Melbourne overnight.

Officers arrested the trio - a 17-year-old from Mont Albert North and two 18-year-old boys from Balwyn North - just before 4am.

They are currently being questioned by police.

An 18-year-old has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

 

