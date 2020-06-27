Teen who threw boy off balcony jailed

A teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London has been jailed for at least 15 years..

Jonty Bravery, now 18, was said to have had "a big smile on his face" when he was challenged by horrified onlookers, including the victim's parents, moments after hurling the young tourist over railings in August last year.

The victim, who was visiting with his family from France, survived the 30m balcony fall but suffered life-changing injuries and remains in a wheelchair. He will require round-the-clock care support until at least 2022.

Sentencing Bravery on Friday, Justice McGowan said: "The fear (the victim) must have experienced and the horror his parents felt are beyond imagination.

She said Bravery's autism spectrum disorder did not explain the attack and acknowledged expert evidence that he presented "a grave and immediate risk to the public".

"You will spend the greater part - if not all - of your life detained ... you may never be released," the judge told Bravery, who appeared via videolink from Broadmoor Hospital.

The court heard Bravery, who has a mental disorder, had been in social services accommodation and had a history of lashing out at staff.

Despite this, he was allowed to leave home unsupervised for up to four hours at a time.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said there was evidence Bravery had long harboured his intent to seriously hurt or kill someone.

On August 4, 2019, Bravery left his accommodation and travelled to the Tate Modern, spending at least 15 minutes stalking potential victims before "scooping" a six-year-old boy up and over the railings.

Bravery in CCTV footage "can be seen to be smiling, with his arms raised. At one point, he appears to shrug and laugh," the prosecutor said.

Following his arrest, Bravery was said to have asked police if he was going to be "on the news".

He pleaded guilty in December to attempted murder.

Defence counsel Philippa McAtasney QC said her client was immature and said it "beggars belief" he was deemed suitable to go out unsupervised.

She said Bravery's parent's "abhor" what he did and could not forgive him but felt "let down by the system".

Originally published as Teen who threw boy off Tate balcony jailed