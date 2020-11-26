Menu
​A Sunshine Coast 18-year-old crashed into a tree south of Mundubbera after swerving off the road to avoid a kangaroo. Photo: File
News

Teenager crashes into tree trying to avoid kangaroo

Kristen Camp
26th Nov 2020 10:20 AM
MUNDUBBERA Police investigations have revealed the cause of a traffic crash on November 12 was due to the 18-year-old driver avoiding a kangaroo.

The Sunshine Coast teenager was driving along Beeron Road when a kangaroo came onto the road.

Swerving to avoid hitting the animal, the driver came off the road and hit a nearby large gumtree.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Mundubbera Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene.

Mundubbera Police OIC Dan Clarke said the car was a grey utility.

"[He] was treated for injuries and transported to Mundubbera Hospital," sergeant Clarke said.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

