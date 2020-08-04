Teenager killed in horror highway rollover

Emergency services have dealt with a serious rollover near Charters Towers.

UPDATE 6.30am: An 18-year-old woman has been killed in a horrific car crash near Charters Towers.

The woman was among four people who were involved in a car rollover on the Flinders Highway near Charters Towers about 9.15pm last night.

She was initially in a critical condition when treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was flown to Townsville University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Another man and woman, both in their 20s, were taken to Charters Towers Hospital.

