Teenager stabbed on Australia Day loses life

KANE Alexanderson, the 18-year-old stabbed during a Brisbane City hotel room brawl on Australia Day, has died in hospital.

The teenager was one of three men taken to hospital after being stabbed during the Albert St fight on the evening of January 26.

Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook

According to police, around 9.20pm, eight men gained entry into the hotel complex and entered a room occupied by a man known to them.

At the time, two 17-year-old men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and have since been released from hospital.

Brisbane City detectives continue to investigate the incident.