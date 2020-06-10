Teenager woke to find ‘friend’ raping her

A teenage girl who woke to find her friend raping her feared he had gotten her pregnant, a court has been told.

A teenage girl who woke to find her friend raping her feared he had gotten her pregnant, a court has been told.

A TEENAGER who woke to find her friend raping her feared he had gotten her pregnant, a court has been told.

The girl, 17, was sleeping at her 18-year-old friend's house when she was woken just before midnight with him on top of her.

The man, now 20, pleaded guilty at Brisbane District Court on Wednesday to two counts of rape.

'Most horrendous pain': Truckie gets $760k for work injury

Rapist father made daughter 'pinky promise' not to tell

Prosecutor Malcolm Harrison detailed how the girl went to stay the night at his house in Beaudesert in February 2018 after she had a fight with her boyfriend.

After waking to the nightmarish ordeal, she pushed him away and left.

The court was told that after the rape the girl fell pregnant, but did not have the child.

Judge Vicki Loury said the young woman still does not know if it was him who got her pregnant.

"She feels sick by what you did to her and has nightmares," Judge Loury said.

"She is left to wonder whether your rape was the cause of pregnancy."

Mr Harrison said after the rape, the man had "boasted" that he had digitally penetrated her and had sex with her while she slept, but later denied it.

Defence barrister Harry Fong said: "His clear conduct afterwards of him bragging to his friends does suggest he is a person with limited personal intercourse".

The court was told Mr Fong's client was a first-time offender who had a difficult upbringing after being neglected by his parents and it had been his first sexual experience.

Judge Loury shot back that it was "somewhat concerning" that he had chosen to have his first experience with someone who had not given consent.

The man was sentenced to five and a half years' jail.

He will be eligible for parole in February 2022. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Originally published as Teenager woke to find 'friend' raping her