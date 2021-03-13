Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Caboolture man was taken to hospital in a serious condition overnight after he was allegedly stabbed twice.
A Caboolture man was taken to hospital in a serious condition overnight after he was allegedly stabbed twice.
News

Teenager, woman charged over stabbings

by Danielle O’Neal, Greg Stolz
13th Mar 2021 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people were hospitalised with serious stab wounds in separate incidents across the southeast overnight.

A woman has been charged after a 46-year-old man was allegedly stabbed twice in the chest and abdomen with a knife in a Caboolture home about 11.30pm Friday.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A 45-year-old Caboolture woman was charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts of assault.

The man and women are known to each other.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, a male patient sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly stabbed twice in the back on Surfers Paradise Boulevard at 11.42pm.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Woman charged after man stabbed twice with knife

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
caboolture crime gold coast police stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackbutt man taken to hospital after slamming into tree

        Premium Content Blackbutt man taken to hospital after slamming into tree

        Breaking Paramedics have transported a man to hospital following a single-car crash in Blackbutt.

        Qld hospital locked down as doctor tests positive to COVID

        Premium Content Qld hospital locked down as doctor tests positive to COVID

        Health Health authorities are scrambling to contain a possible outbreak

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        News A report has listed the Australian universities where graduates find it easy to get...

        Burnett council appeals to owners as dog attacks skyrocket

        Premium Content Burnett council appeals to owners as dog attacks skyrocket

        Council News “Traumatic”: Reported dog attacks are on the rise in Kingaroy, prompting the...