Teen’s hilarious school formal fail

We've all been there - gone for a spray tan, only to end up with a streaky finish or woken up the next day and with an orange hand print on your face because of how you slept.

But one Aussie teen's fail really takes the cake, with the girl ending up sporting a fake tan shade so dark it made her appear grey - and just hours before her school formal.

The video, which was originally posted to TikTok last year, has now gone viral after it was shared by the teen's friend @lemonlover202.

It shows the teen arriving home after getting her spray tan done and it is a sight to behold.

The woman seems unaware of just how dark her spray tan is until her friend gets her to look in the mirror, prompting a horrified reaction.

The video, which has now been viewed more than 1.8 million times got hundreds of comments from women alike who admitted it was their "worst fear".

"BRO WHAT I work at a tanning salon and our solution is NOT THIS COLOUR," one person wrote.

"I feel so bad like it's not her fault," another added.

"The reaction just proves she didn't see herself until she got home," one comment said.

Others likened her appearance to Ross Geller's infamous fake tan fail on Friends, while others said it was more like the Wizard of Oz's tin man.

"OMG that's awful I'm so sorry," one person commiserated.

But fortunately the teen's fake tan disaster didn't end up ruining her formal look thanks to some elbow grease in the shower.

"She washed it off pretty much straight away and had to do a layer of Bondi Sands to get rid of the grey tones," @lemonlover202 wrote in response to questions in the comments.

