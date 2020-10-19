Teen‘s horrifying problem with Zara pants

There's always certain things you have to keep in mind when buying new clothing, such as will it go with what I already have at home? Or will it still fit comfortably after I eat a big meal?

But you've probably never thought, 'Will these pants make a really convincing fart noise when I squat down in them?' - which is what Julia Leonard discovered a little too late after splurging on a pair of leather pants from Zara.

In a TikTok video that has since been viewed more than 3.6 million times the 19-year-old from New York shared her horror at finding out the trendy trousers had an, ahem, hidden talent.

The pants in question. Picture: TikTok.

"Please just keep watching if you shop at Zara," Ms Leonard explains in the video.

"So I bought these really cute flarey type leather pants and I went out to eat with my family in them - and thank god it was just my family.

"On our way out my sister drops her phone, so I go down to pick it up and this happens."

Ms Leonard then demonstrate the pants' unfortunate noisy feature by squatting down several times to show it definitely isn't a fluke.

"So here's a warning if you wanna buy these pants - don't bend down," she adds.

Ms Leonard's video soon got hundreds of comments from other people, who were losing it over the sound.

"Imagine being on a date and that happens," one person wrote, while another added: "I'm gonna buy them now just to prank people."

Others said they had these pants and could confirm they made farting noises.

"HAHA I HAVE THE SAME PAIR. Happened to me getting into an Uber hhahaa," one person wrote.

She then demonstrated what happened … Picture: TikTok.

Another said they had bought them but hadn't worn them yet, while one commented that they had "different leather pants from Zara and they also make this sound".

Ms Leonard told Buzzfeed her family was "cracking up hysterically" over the noise the pants made and did what anyone would do in that same situation.

"They made me do it over and over again and made a show out of it. I did a whole HIIT workout for how much my legs were going up and down," she said.

Ms Leonard said she was surprised to see so many people see the funny side and many people have asked her for more details on the pants so they could buy them too.

"It's just funny something so little like that could blow up so big," she said.

"I thought people would be like, 'I'm not buying these,' but it's totally the opposite effect. I was like, what the heck?"

BRB, gotta go to Zara ASAP.

Originally published as Teen's horrifying problem with Zara pants