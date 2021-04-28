Teen’s horror as dive injury leaves him unable to surface

Ithaca-Caloundra City Life Saving Club life member James McClelland was one of the first on scene and performed CPR on a teen boy injured at Bulcock Beach on Saturday.

James McClelland wasn't meant to be on patrol Saturday but as fate would have it he ended up being in exactly the right place at the right time to save a life.

The Ithaca-Caloundra life member was speaking to club mates when he heard a woman screaming shortly before midday.

It was then he spotted a boy floating face down in the water.

The boy had reportedly been diving from a sand bank into the water at Bulcock Beach when he was injured.

Mr McClelland pulled the teen from the water and immediately performed CPR until he was successfully revived.

Two surf life savers travelling from Adelaide also assisted.

"I started to do compressions … and then he started to breathe and had this gasp of air and I thought thank god for that," Mr McClelland said.

"His breathing stabilised, his pulse was a little bit high and his oxygen saturation was a little bit low for his age."

Mr McClelland and the other lifesavers monitored the boy as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

"He came to fairly quickly," he said.

But what happened next was cause for concern for the veteran royal life saver as the teen struggled to regain feeling.

"The only feeling he could feel was the surf life saver guys' hands on his neck," Mr McClelland said.

"By the time he was ready to move he could feel his hands but had no strength in them.

"His right leg he could feel and push it … his left leg he had nothing at all."

The Logan boy then told paramedics what had happened after he dived into the water.

"He could remember coming back to the surface and trying to turn but he couldn't turn," Mr McClelland said.

"His head was facing into the water and I think for a boy … for anyone that would've been really scary."

The 64-year-old said he had seen quite a few near drownings and a lot of stonefish stings during his time on patrol but not anything quite like the boy's incident.

"Every couple of years we usually have a drowning or spinal but never usually both," he said.

"That was my third resuscitation case in my 50 years of lifesaving and my first one that's actually survived."

Paramedics treated the teenager for suspected spinal injuries before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the boy and his mother to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

He remains in a critical but stable condition.

Mr McClelland said the rescue would stay with him.

"I just ran and started to get into action," he said.

"I just think any first responder would just see something like that and just go … you only have four to six minutes before brain damage.

"His mother was there by his side, she was just devastated, seeing her boy get CPR applied and unable to move."