TWO men in their late teens have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover in Mt Walsh National Park.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, paramedics were called to National Park Road, Lakeside, at 1.34pm this afternoon.

Both young men were subsequently transported to Biggenden Hospital in a stable condition, one with reported head injuries.